IAS Raghvendra Kumar Singh appointed principal secretary to Madhya Pradesh CM

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Raghvendra Kumar Singh has been appointed principal secretary to Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2023 11:01 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 11:01 IST
IAS officer Raghvendra Kumar Singh (Photo / whatsapp). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Raghvendra Kumar Singh has been appointed principal secretary to Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav. According to an order issued on Friday evening, Singh, an IAS officer from the 1997 batch, has also been given the additional charge as principal secretary of the state government and Public Service Management Department.

Singh would replace Manish Rastogi, an IAS officer from the 1994 batch who held the previous charge and has now been appointed as principal secretary to the state government. The reshuffling of the administration comes just two days after the state got a new chief minister in Mohan Yadav, bringing to an end the long tenure of his predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

CM Mohan Yadav took his oath of office on Wednesday. Governor Mangubhai C. Patel administered the oath of office to Yadav at Motilal Nehru Stadium, Lal Parade Ground in the state capital.

Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda also took oath as deputy chief ministers at the ceremonial event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among the top dignitaries at the event.

Briefing the media after chairing his first cabinet meeting, CM Yadav announced curbs on the unregulated use of loudspeakers at religious and other public places. He informed further that his government had banned the sale of meat, fish and poultry products in the open. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

