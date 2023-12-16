Israel and Qatar explore revival of deal for Gaza hostages- WSJ
Israeli and Qatari officials were set to meet in Norway on Saturday to revive talks about the release of hostages held in Gaza in return for a ceasefire and the freeing of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
