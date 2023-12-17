PM Modi pays tribute to Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur, calls him "beacon of courage and strength"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur on his martyrdom day and called him a beacon of "courage" and "strength" on Sunday. On the 348th martyrdom Day of Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur, PM Modi said, his unparalleled sacrifice for freedom and human dignity echoes through time, inspiring humanity to live with integrity and compassion.

"Today, we recall the martyrdom of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, a beacon of courage and strength. His unparalleled sacrifice for freedom and human dignity echoes through time, inspiring humanity to live with integrity and compassion. His teachings, emphasising unity and righteousness, light our way in the pursuit of brotherhood and peace," said PM Modi in a post on X. The day of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom is often referred to as Shaheedi Diwas. Gobind Singh, the eleventh Guru, was his biological son. His execution and cremation sites in Delhi, Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, later became Sikh sacred places.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur on his martyrdom day. "The holy life of the great saint, the ninth Guru of the Sikh sect, the unique warrior, 'Hind di Chadar', revered Guru Shri Tegh Bahadur Ji Maharaj, inspires the struggle against unrighteousness and tyranny. Today, on Jyoti Jyoti Diwas, we pay our respects to him," wrote CM in a post on X. The purpose of commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day is to honour and respect the sacrifice made by the ninth Sikh Guru while preserving people's religious feelings. In order to commemorate the day, Sikhs give special prayers in Gurudwaras. (ANI)

