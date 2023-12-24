CM Dhami distributes appointment letters to nursing officers under Uttarakhand Medical Health Empowerment Campaign

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented appointment letters to the nursing officers during the 'Appointment Letter Distribution Ceremony' under the Uttarakhand Medical Health Empowerment Campaign held at the Chief Minister's residence in Dehradun on Sunday. During the program, out of 1376 candidates selected by the Uttarakhand Medical Services Selection Board, 200 candidates were given appointment letters by the Chief Minister. All the remaining candidates have been provided appointment letters by the Health Department.

The Chief Minister congratulated the nursing officers who received the appointment letters. He expressed hope that all the selected nursing officers will discharge their duties with dedication and hard work and will always be ready for the development of the state and public service. He said that the responsibility of the nursing officer is very important.

"Nursing officers are also responsible for increasing health awareness in society at the ground level and educating the public on health-related issues. Your promptness and excellence in emergencies save the lives of people," the CM said. He said that the double-engine government has done much work in the field of health.

The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana' has proved to be a boon for the people of the state. To ensure that everyone in the state gets better health facilities, the state government is facilitating people to benefit from the Uttarakhand Atal Ayushman Yojana. E-Sanjeevani telemedicine services have proven to be extremely beneficial for people living in remote areas, he said.

The government is running many schemes for the safety of mother and child. "Janani Suraksha Yojana" is being run for pregnant women, under which continuous efforts are being made to reduce maternal and child mortality by promoting institutional delivery, CM Dhami added. The Chief Minister said that, against the target of 2025 set by the Central Government to make India tuberculosis-free, the state government has set a target of making Uttarakhand a tuberculosis-free state by 2024. Nursing officers will play an important role in this also.

The Chief Minister said that during the Corona epidemic, under the leadership of PM Modi, India not only helped the people of the country but also other countries with two vaccines each. We still have to be careful about COVID and work to keep people aware of it. (ANI)

