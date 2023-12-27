Rockwell Automation Lights Up Homes and Schools Across the Country

Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company focused on industrial automation and digital transformation, has successfully concluded another phase of its nationwide solar energy access project. The project is a collaboration with Habitat for Humanity India, and supports schools and families in Assam, Delhi NCR, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal with renewable energy through the installation of rooftop solar systems. The panels will generate more than 20 units of electricity per day, helping schools and families to meet their energy needs and save on utility bills.

The installation has been completed at Gurukul Academy in Balijokaibowa, Majuli Island district, Assam, benefiting 207 students. Solar panels were also installed at Mairapur (Garo Basti), Rani, Kamrup Rural, in the state, where it benefited as many as 514 students. Additionally, solar panels were installed at Bankati and Malandighi village of Kanksa Block at Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district, West Bengal, which will power 50 households. Installations have also been completed at the Government Primary School and the Holy Family School at Ghaziabad in Delhi NCR.

Speaking on the occasion, Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director, Rockwell Automation India, said, ''At Rockwell Automation, we put technology to use to expand human potential, and cultivate sustainable societies. Our partnership with Habitat for Humanity India to light up the lives of underprivileged families' homes and schools in the remotest corners of India using renewable solar power is a marvelous example of expanding human possibility and we are thrilled with the progress that the project is already delivering for schools and families across India.'' Solar panels were also installed in two schools at Tiruvallur district in Tamil Nadu. Around 1,177 students benefited from the project at the Government Model Higher Secondary School in Alamathi and 2,300 at the Government Girls Model Higher Secondary School in Avadi in the district. Installations are ongoing in Maharashtra. In addition to the installation of the solar power appliances, the communities were given an orientation and demonstration on its usage and maintenance by Habitat for Humanity India.

James Samuel, National Director (Interim), Habitat for Humanity India, said, ''We are delighted to announce the successful conclusion of the latest stage of the nationwide project providing solar energy in collaboration with Rockwell Automation. In alignment with our core mission of ensuring decent housing for all, the installation of rooftop solar systems marks a significant milestone. Beyond meeting immediate energy needs, the project also plays a crucial role in promoting long-term savings, contributing to a brighter and more sustainable future for communities. Through collaborative efforts, we are not just installing solar panels; we are illuminating the path toward a more resilient and prosperous tomorrow for everyone involved.'' Rockwell Automation has previously provided sustainable and renewable energy solutions through solar home lighting systems to 905 families across Bengaluru (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Pune (Maharashtra), Kangpokpi, Churachandpur (Manipur) and Peren (Nagaland).

About Habitat for Humanity India Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort. The housing organisation has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 70 countries. In India, since 1983, Habitat for Humanity has supported more than 38 million people by helping them build or improve a place they can call home, build improved sanitation units and provide humanitarian aid and disaster resilient shelter solutions in the aftermath of natural disasters. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower.

To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit www.habitatindia.org About Rockwell Automation Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries.

To learn more about how we are bringing Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com

