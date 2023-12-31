Left Menu

UP: Lucknow police launches special campaign to curb drunk-driving

On New Year's Eve, the Lucknow police launched a special campaign to curb the drunk-driving and reckless behaviour of the public.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 21:49 IST
UP: Lucknow police launches special campaign to curb drunk-driving
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On New Year's Eve, the Lucknow police launched a special campaign to curb the drunk-driving and reckless behaviour of the public. Police personnel have been deployed with breath analysers at the main intersections of Lucknow.

"In order to ensure safe New Year celebrations, police forces were deployed in different areas of the district. The police will pay special attention to the timing of liquor in clubs and pubs," said Upendra Aggarwal, Joint Commissioner, Law and Order (Lucknow). Police forces have also been deployed outside clubs, restaurants and hotels of the capital city.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, a grand 'Aarti' was performed at the Ganga Ghat on New Year's Eve. Priests were seen playing instruments as the devotees were engrossed in prayers with folded hands.

The country is grooving with enthusiasm as the New Year celebrations have set in. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
3
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024