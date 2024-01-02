Left Menu

France's CMA CGM hikes shipping rates between Asia and Mediterranean

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-01-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 20:16 IST
  • France

Unlisted French shipping group CMA CGM increased its container shipping rates from Asia to the Mediterranean region by up to 100% as of Jan. 15 compared to Jan. 1, it said on its website on Tuesday.

A CMA CGM spokesperson declined to provide further details on the rate hikes when contacted by Reuters.

Shares in shipping companies have risen since attacks by Yemen-based Houthi militants on some vessels in the Red Sea on expectations that longer routes will result in higher freight rates.

