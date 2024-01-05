'Friendship Group for India' in Bulgaria Assembly to further strengthen bilateral ties: Lok Sabha Speaker Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday expressed hope that the formation of a "friendship group for India" in the National Assembly of Bulgaria will actively contribute to further strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations and parliaments. Birla's statement came as a Parliamentary delegation led by the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria, Rosen Zhelyazkov, called on the Lok Sabha Speaker in the Parliament House Complex.

He also informed the delegation that a similar 'friendship group' has also been formed in the Indian Parliament. Addressing the delegation, Birla referred to the age-old and strong friendly relations between India and Bulgaria and noted that both nations believe in the shared values of democracy, rule of law and people-centric and transparent governance.

Mentioning that December 2024 will mark the completion of 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Birla expressed happiness that relations between the countries have strengthened over time. Underlining India's growing stature in the world under the 'visionary' leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Birla said under the latter, the country is undergoing a major socio-economic transformation.

The Speaker added that due to the strong and stable Government led by PM Modi, India is providing solutions to global problems and setting the agenda around the world. Speaking about India's leadership of the G20, Birla said that during the Summit, based on its democratic values India was able to set the global agenda and build consensus on some of the most important and contentious issues.

Referring to India's rich democratic heritage, Birla added that in 75 years of independence, the Indian democracy has strengthened and its roots have deepened. Further, referring to the shared values of the two nations, Birla noted that both nations are moving ahead rapidly on the path of development and prosperity, through the strength of democracy.

Emphasizing the potential for increasing bilateral trade and investment between the two countries, Birla underlined the need for further increase in the cooperation between the two countries in diverse areas such as science and technology, education, trade and cultural exchange. He opined that there exists immense scope for bilateral cooperation in important areas like renewable energy, green hydrogen, electric vehicles and agriculture. Outlining the long and historic tradition of cooperation between India and Bulgaria at global fora, Birla suggested that Bulgaria may also consider joining international initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure launched by India.

The President of the National Assembly of Bulgaria thanked Birla and appreciated India's leading role in world affairs. He commended India's leadership in the G20 and the nation's strong economic growth. Zhelyazkov voiced hope that the strong relations between India and Bulgaria would continue to grow and prosper in the foreseeable future. (ANI)

