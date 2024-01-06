Left Menu

"Commendable": Ashwini Vaishnaw on Bhubaneswar railway station progress work

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the construction site of Bhubaneswar Railway station on Saturday and commended the progress work of passenger-friendly amenities along with world-class infrastructure.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 12:39 IST
"Commendable": Ashwini Vaishnaw on Bhubaneswar railway station progress work
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the construction site of Bhubaneswar Railway station on Saturday and commended the progress work of passenger-friendly amenities along with world-class infrastructure. Vaishnaw said, "The work for making Bhubaneswar Railway station a world-class railway station was started under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The progress work is commendable. Bhubaneswar Railway Station will connect the two sides of the city."

Priority is being given to the development of Railways in Odisha. The primary focus is on the development of New Building, Air concourse, Renovation of Platforms and Platform Shelters and Circulating areas, Platform Lightings, Food Court Zone and Shopping Areas and Waste Management, waiting rooms, toilets, recently added elevators that are much needed for the comfort of passengers. The Railway Minister further said that a roof plaza is being created above the platform for the waiting facility of the passengers.

"The space would be utilised to provide a waiting facility for the passengers, kids can also play there under the roof plaza. The work is being done without disrupting the movement of the passengers. Such work is going on in 57 stations in the state," he said. The station has elevators and escalators to help passengers reach different platforms. It also has wheelchair assistance services. The station also has a wheelchair-accessible entrance, parking lot, and restroom.

Vaishnaw also said that before 2014 no one bothered about the passengers. "After PM Modi came to power there was a special focus on passengers and the focus was on manufacturing new trains, stations, toilets, lifts, and escalators. The vision to connect Khurda Road-Balangir new line project, connecting the Coastal area with Western Odisha was a dream for the last 30 to 40 years and is being completed under PM Modi's vision," Union Railway Minister added.

Action is being taken to complete this work as soon as possible. The project is planned to be completed by November 2024. The Bhubaneswar Railway Station is an NSG-2(A1 Class) category station of the Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway. It serves Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, and is the headquarters of the East Coast Railway zone of the Indian railway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024