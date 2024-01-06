"Commendable": Ashwini Vaishnaw on Bhubaneswar railway station progress work

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the construction site of Bhubaneswar Railway station on Saturday and commended the progress work of passenger-friendly amenities along with world-class infrastructure. Vaishnaw said, "The work for making Bhubaneswar Railway station a world-class railway station was started under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The progress work is commendable. Bhubaneswar Railway Station will connect the two sides of the city."

Priority is being given to the development of Railways in Odisha. The primary focus is on the development of New Building, Air concourse, Renovation of Platforms and Platform Shelters and Circulating areas, Platform Lightings, Food Court Zone and Shopping Areas and Waste Management, waiting rooms, toilets, recently added elevators that are much needed for the comfort of passengers. The Railway Minister further said that a roof plaza is being created above the platform for the waiting facility of the passengers.

"The space would be utilised to provide a waiting facility for the passengers, kids can also play there under the roof plaza. The work is being done without disrupting the movement of the passengers. Such work is going on in 57 stations in the state," he said. The station has elevators and escalators to help passengers reach different platforms. It also has wheelchair assistance services. The station also has a wheelchair-accessible entrance, parking lot, and restroom.

Vaishnaw also said that before 2014 no one bothered about the passengers. "After PM Modi came to power there was a special focus on passengers and the focus was on manufacturing new trains, stations, toilets, lifts, and escalators. The vision to connect Khurda Road-Balangir new line project, connecting the Coastal area with Western Odisha was a dream for the last 30 to 40 years and is being completed under PM Modi's vision," Union Railway Minister added.

Action is being taken to complete this work as soon as possible. The project is planned to be completed by November 2024. The Bhubaneswar Railway Station is an NSG-2(A1 Class) category station of the Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway. It serves Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, and is the headquarters of the East Coast Railway zone of the Indian railway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)