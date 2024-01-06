Left Menu

Congress unveils logo, slogan of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

The Congress on Saturday unveiled the logo and slogan of the party's upcoming 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' which will be led by party leader Rahul Gandhi

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 13:50 IST
Congress leaders unveil logo and slogan of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh and General Secretary KC Venugopal were present for the unveiling event held at All India Congress Committee headquarters in Delhi.

The slogan of the Yatra is "Nyay ka haq milne tak". "Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, we are starting 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from January 14. 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is our strong step towards providing economic, social and political justice to the country's people," Kharge said.

Kharge attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he has not visited Manipur which has seen ethnic violence. "We are going among the people to tell them that there is no other way. We tried to speak in the Parliament and raise the issues. But the Government gave us no opportunity. 146 MPs were suspended for the first time in the history of this country. He at least came to the Lok Sabha but never once did he even take a peek at the Rajya Sabha," he added.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will start from Imphal on January 14 and cover a distance of 6,713 kilometres, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts. The march will culminate in Mumbai on March 20 or 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

