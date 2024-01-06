Uttarakhand: MoS for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt pays courtesy visit to CM Dhami

Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt paid a courtesy visit to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the CM's residence on Saturday. According to an official statement by the Chief Minister's office, Ajay Bhatt on this occasion discussed various contemporary issues related to Uttarakhand with CM Dhami.

Earlier during the day, CM Dhami laid the foundation stone of "Patanjali Gurukulam and Acharyakulam" along with the country's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the occasion of the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand and also the birth anniversary of Swami Darshanand at Swami Darshanand Gurukul College, Haridwar. "Certainly, Patanjali Gurukulam will play an important role in providing modern education along with Indian Sanatan culture, spirituality, and yoga. Best wishes to respected @yogrishiramdevji, Acharya Balkrishna ji and all the members of the Patanjali Yogpeeth family on the foundation stone laying ceremony of Patanjali Gurukulam and Acharyakulam," CM Dhami posted on X.

On the other hand, Union Minister Rajnath Singh Singh wrote on X, "Attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of 'Gurukulam Evam Acharyakulam' in Haridwar today. We need more such Gurukuls in New India to protect cultural heritage while providing modern education. The Government led by PM Modi is working towards cultural development that is beyond cultural preservation so that future generations can be proud of the culture of the country. " "At a time when moral values are deteriorating due to imitation of foreign culture, Gurukuls must come forward to provide modern education while incorporating moral values among the youth," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Haridwar said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday also attended the foundation stone laying program of 'Gurukulam Evam Acharyakulam' at Swami Darshanand Gurukul Mahavidyalaya in Haridwar and urged swami Ramdev to establish a Gurukul in the state. During this, CM Yadav said, "Today, I along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the foundation stone laying program organised by Swami Ramdev in Haridwar. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and all of us together inaugurated a big and new project of Gurukul here. I extend my greetings on this occasion."

"Maharishi Darshanand and Patanjali have a glorious history, that is why I asked Swami Ramdev to come to Madhya Pradesh and establish a new Gurukul in the state. Hoist the flag of Indian Sanatan culture through Yoga, Ayurveda and other disciplines. We will welcome them in the state," he added. (ANI)

