Left Menu

Tripura CM Manik Saha lights up diya at his residence in Agartala

Following the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya temple, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha lit up diya (earthen lamps) at his residence in Agartala on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 21:44 IST
Tripura CM Manik Saha lights up diya at his residence in Agartala
Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya temple, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha lit up diya (earthen lamps) at his residence in Agartala on Monday. "I had prayed, whatever there were during Ram Rajya, the same condition should prevail in our state as well as in India under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I also prayed for the people of Tripura," Tripura CM said on Monday.

Earlier today, Tripura CM watched the live telecast of the Ayodhya Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Pran Pratishtha ceremony, at Agartala's Durga Bari and also offered prayers. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lighted 'Ram Jyoti' (earthen lamps) after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla in the newly-built Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister has urged citizens to light the 'Ram Jyoti' on the auspicious occasion and welcome Ram Lalla. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony.

The Prime Minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals.

Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024