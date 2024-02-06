Goa: India Energy Week 2024 set to kick off today

The second edition of the prestigious energy event, India Energy Week (IEW) 2024, is set to kick off in Goa on Tuesday. Organized at the IPSHEM-ONGC Training Institute in the southern part of the state from February 6 to 9, the event will bring energy ministers from across the world and key decision-makers in the oil and gas market under one roof.

The IEW platform will serve as a conducive space for collaboration on policies, based on the exchange of experiences, to usher the world into a cleaner future. Prominent foreign-government functionaries speaking at the event include petroleum ministers from Libya, Nigeria, Sudan, and energy ministers from Ghana, Djibouti, and Sri Lanka, among others. The top decision-making body for oil-exporting countries, OPEC, will be represented by its secretary-general, Haithan Al Ghais.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Goa on Tuesday to inaugurate India Energy Week 2024. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs, will chair multiple conferences and sessions at IEW. To provide a 360-degree perspective on the global energy scenario, IEW 2024 will also feature speakers from regulatory bodies, renewable and alternate fuel associations, companies, policy researchers, and consultants.

IEW 2024 will feature strategic conferences with global decision-makers deliberating over the future of sustainable energy. These sessions will include ministerial panels featuring energy ministers and policymakers from around the world, leadership panels involving global business leaders and industry experts, fireside chats, and expert interviews led by Indian policymakers and energy leaders, as well as executive sessions with global leaders at the forefront of business operations. Some of the sessions include "India's Oil Market 2030" and "Energy Supply Chain of the Future and the Impact of the Choices of the current fuel mix" on February 8. "Seismic shifts - harnessing new exploration technology to develop deepwater frontiers" on February 9 and "Ensuring energy security for nations and industry in a VUCA world" on the opening day, among many more.

Organized by the Federation of Indian Petroleum [FIPI] Industry under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, India Energy Week 2024 will catalyze meaningful discussions, knowledge exchange, and collaboration among industry experts, policymakers, academia, and entrepreneurs. The event is expected to draw over 35,000+ attendees, 350+ exhibitors, 400+ speakers, and 4,000+ delegates from over 100 countries. The event will host an extensive array of exhibitors, spanning core oil field services, lending dynamism to the atmosphere. (ANI)

