Left Menu

BJP Parliamentary Party meeting to be held tomorrow

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Party meeting will be held on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 19:13 IST
BJP Parliamentary Party meeting to be held tomorrow
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Party meeting will be held on Wednesday. Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his reply during the Motion of Thanks on the President's address to launch one of the strongest attacks on Congress as he also hit out at INDIA bloc over its "disturbed alignment" while expressing confidence that people will give BJP a renewed mandate of over 370 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls on the basis of the work done for all sections of society.

In his speech, the Prime Minister took repeated swipes at Congress, slammed India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru over some decisions relating to Jammu and Kashmir and targeted Rahul Gandhi without naming him, saying "in a bid to relaunch the same product, the Congress party's shop is on the verge of being shut down". While the government highlighted its achievements in the President's speech to the two Houses of Parliament, PM Modi made a political speech in his reply to the debate, stating that many opposition leaders were thinking of changing seats or coming to Parliament through Rajya Sabha.

The Prime Minister said opposition strength will be depleted after the Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year. Referring to the upcoming parliament polls, PM Modi said the "Third term of our government is not very far now".

"Only 100-125 days remain to go...I don't go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400 and BJP will definitely get 370 seats...The third term will be about taking very big decisions," he said. The Budget Session commenced on January 31 and will conclude on February 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024