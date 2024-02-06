BJP Parliamentary Party meeting to be held tomorrow

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Party meeting will be held on Wednesday. Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his reply during the Motion of Thanks on the President's address to launch one of the strongest attacks on Congress as he also hit out at INDIA bloc over its "disturbed alignment" while expressing confidence that people will give BJP a renewed mandate of over 370 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls on the basis of the work done for all sections of society.

In his speech, the Prime Minister took repeated swipes at Congress, slammed India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru over some decisions relating to Jammu and Kashmir and targeted Rahul Gandhi without naming him, saying "in a bid to relaunch the same product, the Congress party's shop is on the verge of being shut down". While the government highlighted its achievements in the President's speech to the two Houses of Parliament, PM Modi made a political speech in his reply to the debate, stating that many opposition leaders were thinking of changing seats or coming to Parliament through Rajya Sabha.

The Prime Minister said opposition strength will be depleted after the Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year. Referring to the upcoming parliament polls, PM Modi said the "Third term of our government is not very far now".

"Only 100-125 days remain to go...I don't go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400 and BJP will definitely get 370 seats...The third term will be about taking very big decisions," he said. The Budget Session commenced on January 31 and will conclude on February 9. (ANI)

