Left Menu

Kerala Govt allocates Rs 203.90 crore for paddy procurement

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-02-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 14:50 IST
Kerala Govt allocates Rs 203.90 crore for paddy procurement
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government on Saturday allocated Rs 203.90 crore to the State Civil Supplies Corporation for the procurement of paddy. Of this, Rs 195.36 crore was the state subsidy for paddy procurement and Rs 8.54 crore for related expenses, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal said.

He said the state government made the urgent allocation as the Centre was yet to allow the support price subsidy arrears for the paddy procurement.

Earlier, Rs 380 crore had been paid in two instalments by the state in this regard, he said in a statement.

''There is a three-year arrears to the tune of Rs 763 crore in terms of support price assistance from the Centre,'' he said, adding that Kerala was also yet to receive from the Union government Rs 23.11 crore arrears of the year 2021-22 in this regard.

The Minister said the practice being followed in the state is to pay the price to the farmers as soon as the paddy is procured, without waiting for the Central government's allocation.

Farmers receive the highest amount for paddy in the state, the Minister said, adding that in other states they receive the amount only when the Central government provides the support price.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024