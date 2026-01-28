Inclusive Welfare: Kerala's New Scheme for Women in Religious Institutions

In a pioneering decision, the Kerala government has approved a special scheme designed to extend state social security benefits to women residing in religious institutions. This initiative, greenlit during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, aims to close the gap in welfare coverage, particularly for nuns and others who have struggled to meet previous documentation requirements.

The scheme is specifically targeted at women living in convents, monasteries, ashrams, and other faith-run institutions who have no independent income. At the crux of the scheme is the removal of practical hurdles, such as the need for income and unmarried status certificates, which have previously barred many eligible women from accessing pensions and aid.

Eligible unmarried women over the age of 50, who do not already receive a salary, pension, or any other government benefits, will be classified as a special category. This move simplifies the application process, substituting the usual certificate requirements with a specially designed application form under an existing government order from March 31, 2001.

(With inputs from agencies.)