Left Menu

Inclusive Welfare: Kerala's New Scheme for Women in Religious Institutions

Kerala's government has launched a scheme enabling women in religious institutions to access social security benefits. Targeting those often excluded from welfare, it removes documentation hurdles that nuns and others faced. Unmarried women over 50 will now get support sans income and status certificates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:27 IST
Inclusive Welfare: Kerala's New Scheme for Women in Religious Institutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering decision, the Kerala government has approved a special scheme designed to extend state social security benefits to women residing in religious institutions. This initiative, greenlit during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, aims to close the gap in welfare coverage, particularly for nuns and others who have struggled to meet previous documentation requirements.

The scheme is specifically targeted at women living in convents, monasteries, ashrams, and other faith-run institutions who have no independent income. At the crux of the scheme is the removal of practical hurdles, such as the need for income and unmarried status certificates, which have previously barred many eligible women from accessing pensions and aid.

Eligible unmarried women over the age of 50, who do not already receive a salary, pension, or any other government benefits, will be classified as a special category. This move simplifies the application process, substituting the usual certificate requirements with a specially designed application form under an existing government order from March 31, 2001.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026