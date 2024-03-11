"No need to panic, Muslim community will not have any problem with CAA notification": Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee Chairman Kausar Jahan on Monday hailed the Central government for notifying the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that the Muslim community will support it as they would not have any problem due to the implementation of the act. Kausar Jahan, while speaking to ANI, said that this is an act to give citizenship and not take it away.

"I welcome this. This is an act to give citizenship and not take it away. The condition of Non-Muslims in our neighboring countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh is not good. If the government wants to give them a respectful life, what is the problem with it? The Muslim community will not have any problem with this, there is no need to panic..." she said. The Centre on Monday notified the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules, days before the announcement of the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections and the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. The Ministry of Home Affairs has already created a portal for the applicants' convenience, with the entire process being done online.

The CAA was an integral part of the BJP's 2019 Lok Sabha polls manifesto. The Act, which was passed in 2019, seeks to fast-track Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians--with the exception of Muslims--who migrated to India owing to religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The applicants are required to declare the year that they entered India without travel documents. (ANI)

