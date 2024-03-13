Left Menu

Poland discusses cooperation on nuclear power with US, says Polish president

about developing this cooperation when it comes to conventional nuclear energy and climate protection." Warsaw planned to build its first nuclear power plant on the Baltic coast by 2033, but is now analyzing whether the project can be finished on time amid delays it suffered under the previous government.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2024 03:56 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 03:56 IST
Poland discusses cooperation on nuclear power with US, says Polish president

Polish and American leaders discussed developing cooperation on nuclear energy, Polish President Andrzej Duda told reporters on Tuesday after a delegation led by him and Prime Minister Donald Tusk met with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Poland plans to invest in nuclear energy to reduce its carbon emissions and phase out coal. The previous government of Law and Justice (PiS) had chosen Westinghouse Electric Co as the supplier of technology. The company later teamed up with the largest U.S. engineering firm - Bechtel. Tusk's cabinet confirmed that Poland needs nuclear power, but said it would audit the project started by its predecessors.

"Tomorrow I'm going to Georgia, where I will visit the most modern American nuclear power plant," Duda said. "A very similar one will be built ... in our country. We also talked about this today ... about developing this cooperation when it comes to conventional nuclear energy and climate protection." Warsaw planned to build its first nuclear power plant on the Baltic coast by 2033, but is now analyzing whether the project can be finished on time amid delays it suffered under the previous government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

Hitaashee cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

 Global
2
$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees during 2023

$46M raised through Islamic philanthropy for nearly 2 million refugees durin...

 Global
3
SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

SA-Ghana reaffirm continued nurturing of existing relations

South Africa
4
"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi in Ahmedabad

"For us development projects are not for forming a government...," PM Modi i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024