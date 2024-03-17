Left Menu

J-K: 120 passengers airlifted from snow-bound Kanzalwan in Bandipora district

Giving details, an official informed that at least 60 passengers were airlifted from Bandipora to Kanzalwan and 60 from Kanzalwan to Bandipora.

The District Administration of Bandipora on Sunday arranged special air sorties for 120 stranded passengers from the snow-bound Kanzalwan area of the Gurez sector in North Kashmir's Bandipora district. Giving details, an official informed that at least 60 passengers were airlifted from Bandipora to Kanzalwan and 60 from Kanzalwan to Bandipora.

The Bandipora-Gurez road in Jammu and Kashmir has been blocked due to multiple snow avalanches on Sunday. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has commenced an extensive clearance operation in the snow-avalanche-hit area.

Earlier this month, a group of seven local trekkers stranded at Mughal Road in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district amid heavy snowfall and avalanches were safely rescued, officials said. The rescue operation was carried out by a team of officials from the mechanical engineering wing of the Public Works department. (ANI)

(ANI)

