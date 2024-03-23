"Media credibility lies solely within its own control, by being objective, not getting involved in politics": VP Dhankar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar touched upon the issues of media credibility and self-regulation, emphasising that media credibility "lies solely within its own control, by being objective and not getting involved in politics." Speaking at the NDTV 'Indian of the Year 2024' Awards event on Saturday, the Vice President said that the media will emerge as the nation's conscience keeper if it takes care of its conscience.

"As the fourth pillar of democracy, media credibility lies solely within its own control. It should be effective and there ought to be no hindrance in its way while upholding high standards. Its smooth functioning is a collective responsibility shared by the media, government, and society. The media serves its cause best by being objective and not getting involved in politics. It should take all care and precautions so as not to become a battleground for partisan politics," he said. Recognizing the role of media as the fourth pillar of democracy and its influence over social discourse, the Vice-President stressed the need for an independent and objective media.

"Media should be an agent to convey the right perspectives to understand India rather than be a prey to orchestrated narratives seeking to taint and tarnish our image", he added. VP appealed to all sections of the media industry to practice economic nationalism

"Media has a cutting-edge role in imbibing a spirit of economic nationalism. No fiscal gain can be the premise for compromising on our commitment to economic nationalism. We should not import items which are available in the country, will need to subscribe to Swadeshi. The media shapes public opinion, disseminates information, and wields influence over social discourse. It is one of the main pillars of a society and country," he said. Referring to the challenges of misinformation and fake news, Dhankhar underlined the responsibility of the media to be a watchdog and curb such misinformation.

"The informed public is the spinal strength of democracy. Misinformation can be ruinous. The media is a natural watchdog to contain and curb the freefall of misinformation and falsehood. If the media does not do it then who will do it? There is an urgent need for the media and media houses to reflect and have a mechanism in this direction. Fearless, informed independent media is the safest assurance to nurturing democracy," the VP said. Dhankhar also expressed his pain over the failure of some sections to realize the soothing impact of steps like CAA guided by the values of secularism, equality, and justice enshrined in our constitution.

"Unfortunately, some failed to recognize the historical context and soothing impact of human rights perspectives on persecuted minorities in the neighborhood," he said. "The Citizenship Amendment Act does not deprive any Indian citizen of his or her citizenship. CAA does not entitle any man or woman presently living outside of the country to its benefit. CAA is a reprieve to those persecuted who have been in this country for more than a decade or several decades," the VP said.

Cautioning against the politicization of media, the VP reflected, "Media can not be a registered, recognized or unrecognized political party," cautioning that media should take all precautions so as not to become a battleground for partisan politics. "The media has to do its job. Decades ago, some people in the media leveraged high-caliber decision-making. It went to the extent of positioning in the cabinet in the government. The media should not be a power broker, the media has only to do its job, the fourth pillar of democracy is also accountable," he said.

"I appeal to everyone in the media that we are having a Bharat today home to one-sixth of humanity. The world is looking at us looking at us with hope, confidence, and optimism that Bharat is a stabilizing force. We have a visionary Prime Minister who has been invited by both parties to conflagration. We are vindicating our age-old ethos of peace and harmony. I am sure Media will engage in self-regulation," Dhankar outlined. Acknowledging India's constitutionally structured, vibrant democracy with a robust justice system, the VP noted "democratic values optimally blossom and flourish with equality before the law; accountable and transparent governance.".

"India is on the cusp of immense possibilities. It is on the rise, the rise is unstoppable and the rise is incremental. India's extraordinary growth story transcends skepticism, exemplifying visionary leadership, inclusive development, and unwavering perseverance," he added. (ANI)

