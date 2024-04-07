Left Menu

Delhi Police recover stolen SUV of BJP chief JP Nadda's wife; two held

According to police, the Fortuner car of JP Nadda's wife Mallika Nadda was reported stolen from Govindpuri area in Delhi on March 19.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2024 10:22 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 10:22 IST
Delhi Police recover stolen SUV of BJP chief JP Nadda's wife; two held
The Fortuner car of JP Nadda's wife was reported stolen last month. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi police have recovered the car of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda's wife from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, weeks after it was reported stolen from Delhi, officials said on Sunday. Two persons have been arrested for the theft, they added.

According to the police, the Fortuner car of JP Nadda's wife Mallika Nadda was reported stolen from the Govindpuri area in Delhi on March 19. The SUV's driver had gone to have lunch at his residence in Govindpuri after getting it serviced when it was stolen.

He then approached the police and filed a complaint. The police registered a case and launched a search for the vehicle. According to CCTV footage, the SUV was last seen heading towards Gurugram and has a Himachal Pradesh number plate, officials said.

"We have arrested two persons in this case. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had stolen the SUV on demand and were planning to take it to Nagaland," they said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Judge slashes Bayer $1.56 billion Roundup verdict to $611 million and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chronic metabolic diseases

AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chr...

 India
3
Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) Enough to Skyrocket Your Portfolio in 2024

Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) E...

 United States
4
"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024