Bowlers Pet Nutrition Introduces Nutrimax: A Revolutionary Range of Premium Dog Food

Kochi, Kerala, India – Business Wire India • Nutrimax offers premium yet affordable dog nutrition solutions, catering to pet parents and vets, alike.

• Allana has invested Rs. 200 crore to build Asia's largest, state-of-the-art pet food manufacturing facility in Zaheerabad, Telangana.

Bowlers® from Allana, a trusted brand in pet health, today announced the unveiling of Nutrimax, a revolutionary new range of dog food. The unveiling took place at the prestigious World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) conference held at the Adlux Convention Centre, Kochi. The product was launched by leading veterinarians from across India in presence of Mr. A Raghavendra Rao, CEO, Pet Foods, Allana and top company officials.

Nutrimax from the house of Allana addresses the burgeoning demand for high-quality, affordable dog nutrition solutions. This innovative line caters to pet owners who prioritize complete and balanced nutrition for their furry companions, without compromising on quality. Allana has set up Asia's largest, state-of-the-art pet-food manufacturing facility with an investment of Rs. 200 crore in Zaheerabad, Telangana. It has a capacity of 10 tonne/hour plant, to make extruded dry dog and cat food.

With Nutrimax, Bowlers® from Allana aims to bridge the gap in the dog food market by offering premium-quality ingredients at an accessible price point. This initiative is designed to meet the needs of a large segment of pet owners who seek value for their money without sacrificing the health and well-being of their beloved pets.

Mr. A Raghavendra Rao, CEO, Pet Foods, Allana, said, "Pet adoption is on a rise across the globe, including India. It has, therefore, become imperative for pet parents and vets to have access to solutions that address pet care needs. Nutrimax offers affordable dog food solutions which is a unique offering in the pet healthcare segment. The launch of Nutrimax represents our dedication to expanding our offerings and catering to a wider audience of pet owners who deserve the best for their furry friends." With over 550 veterinarians in attendance, including delegates from across the nation and internationally, WSAVA serves as the perfect platform to introduce Nutrimax to the global veterinary community.

About Allana Group Allana Group is a leading processed food products and agro commodities exporter catering to over 80 countries across the Middle East, Europe, North America, Africa and Australia. The company has set up Asia's largest state-of-the-art pet-food manufacturing facility in Zaheerabad, Telangana with a capacity of 10 tonne/hour plant, to make meat-based products for pets. For more information, visit https://allana.com/.

About Bowlers® Bowlers® from Allana is a trusted brand dedicated to providing high-quality nutrition and healthcare solutions for pets. With a strong reputation for pet health, Bowlers® from Allana is committed to delivering veterinarian-approved products that enhance the lives of pets and their owners.

Bowlers® was started as a commitment to provide the best quality products and nutrition for pets across the globe. It is the result of an idea to deliver a product that is for harmonious, honest, and happy health of pets. Bowlers® believes in bringing happiness for your pets, increase their vitality and keep them always playful for a better quality of life. For more information, please visit: LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/bowlerspet/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/BowlersPet/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/Bowlerspet Twitter - https://twitter.com/bowlerspet YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@bowlerspet To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: (L to R): Dr Sweeta Singh, Mr Amitesh Ranjan, Dr Akanksha Diwakar, Dr Dhananjay Bapat, Dr Makrand Chauhan, Dr R T Sharma, Mr Nitin Kulkarni, Mr A Raghuvendra Rao, Dr Jayaprakash, Dr Harris, Dr Nagarajan, Dr K J John, Dr Manjeet Singh, Dr Arjun Adhikari, Dr Gokul Vijayan, Dr Sandeep Bidre, Dr K C Saha at the launch of Nutrimax unveiled by Bowlers® from Allana Group in Kochi.

