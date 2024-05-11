Re-polling underway in Gujarat's Dahod after video of voter live streaming from booth goes viral

Re-polling was held at polling booth number 220 in Parthampura at Santrampur in Mahisagar district's Dahod on Saturday after the polling was cancelled due to a viral video on social media. Following the orders of the Election Commission of India, voting is underway again at this booth amidst tight police security.

Last week, a video featuring Vijay Bhabor, the son of BJP leader Ramesh Bhabor with the EVM machine, went viral on social media, prompting demands from Congress candidate Prabhavben Taviyad for re-polling in the area. The district administration has ensured impartiality for voters and taken measures to secure the voting process. The police forces raised awareness among the public to vote again.

"Re-polling is being held at booth no. 220 of Parthampura. People are exercising their right to vote. Collector mam and the police staff together created awareness among the public of repolling in the area. We had confidence-building measures yesterday and visited different areas to talk to people. All security arrangements are in place," said ASP Mahisagar, Vivek Bheda. Vijay Bhabor, son of BJP leader Ramesh Bhabor was detained by the Police on Wednesday after his video of live-streaming from inside a polling booth under the Dahod Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat went viral on social media.

Voting for 25 out of 26 seats in Gujarat was held in the third phase of the ongoing general elections on May 7. The third phase included constituencies from Kutch, Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Navsari, and Valsad.

Earlier, Repolling at four polling stations under Multai Assembly constituency of Betul Lok Sabha in Madhya Pradesh was held on May 10. The Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered repolling at four booths in Madhya Pradesh's Betul Lok Sabha seat on May 10 after electronic voting machines (EVMs) were damaged when a bus ferrying them and polling officials caught fire.

The repolling was held at Rajapur, Kunda Raiyat, Chikhlimal and Dudar Raiyat of the Multai assembly segment of the parliamentary seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)