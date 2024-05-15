Left Menu

Indian PSUs to Spearhead Global Hunt for Critical Minerals

The government on Wednesday said public sector companies -- Coal India, NMDC and ONGC Videsh Ltd OVL, will start looking actively for critical mineral assets overseas.ONGC Videsh Ltd OVL is the overseas investment arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.These PSUs already have some kind of presence abroad.A group of secretaries on resources has decided that these companies Coal India, NMDC, ONGC Videsh Ltd move forward and look at critical mineral assets abroad also.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 15:11 IST
Indian PSUs to Spearhead Global Hunt for Critical Minerals
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Wednesday said public sector companies -- Coal India, NMDC and ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), will start looking actively for critical mineral assets overseas.

ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) is the overseas investment arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.

These PSUs already have some kind of presence abroad.

''A group of secretaries (on resources) has decided that these companies (Coal India, NMDC, ONGC Videsh Ltd) move forward and look at critical mineral assets abroad also. It is an easy method. These companies are already doing business abroad,'' Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao told reporters on the sidelines of a Workshop on Offshore Mining.

State-owned Coal India, he said, is actively pursuing some lithium blocks in Chile.

''So, Coal India is getting active... NMDC is already active in Australia. They have some gold mines in Australia and are also looking at lithium mines in Australia,'' Rao explained.

Meanwhile, Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL) is a joint venture of three PSUs formed to scout for mineral assets overseas. It is owned by three public sector undertakings — National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco), Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) and Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Ltd (MECL).

India, he said, is looking for tie ups with Chile for getting access to copper and lithium mineral assets in the country.

''We are looking at expanding the current FTA with Chile to include a chapter on critical minerals. So that we can get G to G (government to government) access to those assets,'' Rao explained.

India has been looking at Australia for lithium blocks for a long time. This year, the secretary said ''we aim to do something in Australia.'' India, he also said, is looking at some coal and copper assets in Mongolia and the government is studying trade routes with the landlocked country.

The secretary explained that India is also exploring joint exploration with Zambia for critical minerals, including lithium.

Critical minerals such as copper, lithium, nickel and cobalt are important components in rapidly growing clean energy technologies –- from wind turbines and electricity networks to electric vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024