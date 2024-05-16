Non-Fossil Fuel Capacity to Account for 50% of Domestic Energy Generation by 2030: MNRE Secretary

The government aims to increase the share of non-fossil fuel to 50 per cent in the country's total installed electricity generation capacity by 2030, MNRE Secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhalla has said.

The share of non-fossil fuel-based capacity in India's installed energy generation capacity is around 42 per cent at present, the official said in a address at the World Hydrogen Summit 2024 in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on May 15, 2024, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said in a statement.

''Approximately 43 per cent of India's current installed electricity capacity is from non-fossil-fuel sources, with projections indicating a rise to 50 per cent by 2030,'' he said. As per official figures, there was a 10.79 per cent rise in non-fossil fuel-based capacity (renewable energy sources) addition at 190.57 gigawatt (GW) in 2023-24 over 172.01 GW in 2022-23.

On the progress being made towards The National Green Hydrogen Mission, Bhalla said, ''The government has made substantial progress in this regard, having awarded tenders for incentives to support green hydrogen production of a total of 412,000 tonnes per annum.

''Additionally, tenders have been awarded for the establishment of electrolyser manufacturing capacity amounting to 1,500 MW per annum, further bolstering India's capacity to produce green hydrogen at scale,'' he said.

