SC urges HC to decide Amandeep Singh Dhall's bail plea before summer break

The Supreme Court on Friday said that keeping the bail matter pending for a long time deprives the petitioner of his valuable right of liberty and urged the Delhi High Court to decide businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall bail plea expeditiously before summer break.

Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Friday said that keeping the bail matter pending for a long time deprives the petitioner of his valuable right of liberty and urged the Delhi High Court to decide businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall bail plea expeditiously before summer break. A bench of justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta made the remarks when it was told that Dhall plea has been pending for a long time and now HC has adjourned it to July.

The bench then directed the Delhi HC to decide it expeditiously before the summer break. The court said that keeping the bail matter pending for a long time deprives the petitioner of his valuable right of liberty. The court also said that every single day is counted when the matter concerned about the liberty of citizens. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Dhall, informed the top court that there were 40 adjournments in the bail matter which was filed in July last year. Dhall is accused in the excise police irregularities cases being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate. (ANI)

