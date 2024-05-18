Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: SDRF deploys teams in Tirunelveli, nearby districts after heavy rainfall warning

The SDRF has deployed personnel in three teams with 90 personnel each to the districts of Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, and Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu in view of a heavy rain warning for the next three days.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 10:10 IST
Tamil Nadu: SDRF deploys teams in Tirunelveli, nearby districts after heavy rainfall warning
SDRF deploys team in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli. (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 90 personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have arived in Tamil nadu's Tirunelveli after the district received a heavy rainfall warning for the next three consecutive days. Visuals show SDRF personnel from Chennai arriving at Tirunelveli with essential supplies and rescue equipment.

The SDRF personnel have equipment that includes a rubber boat, motors, life jackets, generators, snake catchers, first aid kits, and tree saws. According to officials, the Tirunelveli district administration is taking various precautionary measures related to rainfall. All department officials have been instructed to make all necessary arrangements for heavy rainfall.

In this situation, a team of 90 personnel headed by SDRF inspector Balamurugan has come to Tirunelveli district from Chennai to deal with the rainfall situation in the southern districts, including Tirunelveli, they said. Currently, the team is camped at the Armed Forces Ground in Tirunelveli district.

All arrangements have been made to send them immediately to areas which have been warned about very heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, the SDRF has also deployed personnel in three teams with 90 personnel each in Kanniyakumari and Nilgiris districts in view of a heavy rain warning for the next three days.

This is in addition to team deployed in Tirunelveli. According to officials, 10 groups comprising 300 personnel, with 30 personnel per team, are camped in these districts.

Accordingly, there are three teams (90 personnel) in Tirunelveli, three teams (90 personnel) in Kanniyakumari, three teams (90 personnel) in Nilgiris, and one team of 30 personnel in Coimbatore, they said. The SDRF teams are equipped and on high alert due to an orange alert for moderate rain in Tamil Nadu from May 17-19 and a red alert for heavy rain on May 20, added officials.

Earlier on Friday, a teenager was killed in a sudden flash flood at the Old Courtallam waterfalls in the Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu. The Regional Meteorology Department issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for Saturday at isolated places over the Theni, Dindigul, and Tenkasi districts.

Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, and Madurai districts for the next five days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India
4
The True Nature of Sustainability: Uncovering the Interplay of Humans and Nature for a Thriving Future

The True Nature of Sustainability: Uncovering the Interplay of Humans and Na...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024