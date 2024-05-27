Centre grants one year extension to DRDO chairman Dr Samir V Kamat

Amid the ongoing reforms of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Centre on Monday granted a one-year service extension to the research agency's chief, Dr Samir V Kamat. "Government of India extends the term of Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman, Defence Research Development Organisation for one year till 31st May 2025," a government order stated.

He was supposed to retire from service in June. In a change of tradition, Kamat did not move the file for his own service extension as has been the norm in the organisation in the last few years.

A respected scientist, Kamat has done his B. Tech (Hons) in Metallurgical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur in 1985 and PhD in Materials Science and Engineering from The Ohio State University, USA in 1988 and joined DRDO in 1989. Dr. Kamat has provided leadership and direction to several critical materials programmes in DRDO such as development of high strength steels for naval ship hulls, development of high temperature titanium alloys and nickel base superalloy based components for aeroengines,development of tungsten heavy alloys for kinetic energy penetrators, development of fused silica radomes for missile seekers, development of armour solutions for personnel as well as combat vehicles and stealth materials for airborne and naval applications. These have found use in various systems being developed by DRDO laboratories.

He had also spearheaded the development of naval systems such as advanced light weight torpedo, anti-torpedo decoy systems, autonomous underwater vehicles, advanced hull mounted and towed array sonars for ships and fuel cells based air independent propulsion systems for submarines. Dr Kamat is a Fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) and Institution of Engineers India (IEI). He is a recipient of Distinguished Alumni Award from IIT Kharagpur, Metallurgist of the Year Award from Ministry of Steel and Scientist of the Year Award from DRDO. (ANI)

