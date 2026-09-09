Tensions Submerged: Iran Captures U.S. Underwater Drone

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have made a significant claim, stating that they captured a U.S.-made unmanned submarine at the entrance to the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The vessel, identified as a Dive-LD, highlights the increasing use of autonomous underwater drones in military operations.

The Iranian state media reported that this submersible, developed by California-based defense firm Anduril, is among the most modern and intelligent in the American military's arsenal. It can undertake a variety of missions, such as mine countermeasures, intelligence gathering, and the monitoring of underwater infrastructure.

Responding to the capture, a Pentagon spokesperson alluded to a malfunction in the drone, denying any significance in the data it carried. Although verification from the U.S. remains pending, the incident underscores the rising reliance on unmanned naval technologies for surveillance and intelligence without direct human involvement.