U.S. Vows Retaliatory Strike on Iranian Oil Tankers

In a stern warning to Iran, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared America’s resolve to retaliate against any Iranian aggression aimed at its naval forces. Speaking during his visit to Colombia, Rubio underscored that U.S. actions would target Iranian oil tankers as a direct response to these efforts.

Rubio stated clearly that Iran’s continued attempts to attack U.S. naval ships would not go unanswered. For each attempted or successful strike against U.S. assets, Iran would suffer significant losses, primarily through the targeting of its oil tankers.

This announcement marks a significant stance by the U.S. on maritime security and showcases its intent to protect its interests in the region, thereby escalating tensions between the two nations.