Drone Debris Descends on Novorossiysk

In the Russian Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk, drone debris landed late Tuesday evening on business properties and close to a residential area, as announced by Mayor Andrei Kravchenko on the Telegram app.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, as per preliminary data. Novorossiysk, an essential outlet for Russian exports such as oil, oil products, and grain, often faces Ukrainian drone strikes.

The incident underscores the persistent tensions in the region, impacting trade and security in this major port city.