"Will win more than 295 seats...," Amritsar Congress candidate exudes confidence in INDIA Bloc's victory in LS polls

Exuding confidence over INDIA bloc's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate from Amritsar, Gurjeet Singh Aujla said that a new government will be formed in the country. "Counting for the 18th Lok Sabha is about to begin. A new, democratically elected government will be formed in the country. We hope the INDIA alliance forms the government".

Aujla stated that at least 8-9 seats will be won by the Congress party in Punjab and overall "295 seats" will be won by them. Gurjeet Singh Aujla is in the electoral fray against Taranjit Singh Sandhi, who retired after serving as the Indian envoy to the United States, AAP's Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, and Shiromani Akali Dal's Anil Joshi.

While the AAP and Congress are contesting with a seat-sharing agreement in Delhi, both parties are fighting individually in Punjab. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has expressed confidence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) winning all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and claimed that people are agitated with the BJP "due to rising prices and unemployment" .

"I think we are going to win all 13 seats in Punjab. In two years of our tenure, we made electricity free and we are making good schools, hospitals, and Mohalla clinics, and providing employment. People are very happy about this, so we should be getting 13 seats," Kejriwal told ANI. Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that at least 295 seats will be won by the INDIA bloc in the 2024 elections.

While in conversation with reporters in Delhi, on being asked about the number of seats the INDIA bloc would win in the Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi candidly replied, "Sidhu Moose Wala ka song suna hai aapne?" (Have you heard Sidhu Moose Wala's song) referring to "295"; he replied 295 seats. As voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha election progressed, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is leading on more than 100 seats as per the latest trends according to TV channels.

The counting of votes began starting with postal ballot papers amid tight security. The counting for State Legislative Assemblies of 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and results of bypolls in 25 Assembly constituencies also began on Tuesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing a third straight term in power, while the Opposition under the umbrella of the INDIA bloc is seeking to wrest power from the ruling party.

Most exit polls predicted a straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with quite few of them projecting a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). (ANI)

