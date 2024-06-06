Left Menu

Fire breaks out at two-storey building in UP's Ghaziabad

On receiving the information, two fire tenders rushed to the spot and started dousing the fire. A fire officer said that the fire erupted after an air conditioner unit exploded.

ANI | Updated: 06-06-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 10:05 IST
Fire breaks out at two-storey building in UP's Ghaziabad
Fire breaks out at two-storey building in UP's Ghaziabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a two-storey building in Vasundhara in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday morning, said authorities. On receiving the information, two fire tenders rushed to the spot and started dousing the fire. A fire officer said that the fire erupted after an air conditioner unit exploded.

"Today around 5:30 am, Vaishali Fire Station received information that a fire broke out at a 2-storey building in Vasundhara. 2 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire broke out because the AC unit exploded. fire was doused in an hour. No casualties were reported," Rahul Kumar, Chief Fire Officer, told ANI. The loss of damage to the property is yet to be ascertained. More information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024