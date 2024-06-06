Fire breaks out at two-storey building in UP's Ghaziabad

A fire broke out at a two-storey building in Vasundhara in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday morning, said authorities. On receiving the information, two fire tenders rushed to the spot and started dousing the fire. A fire officer said that the fire erupted after an air conditioner unit exploded.

"Today around 5:30 am, Vaishali Fire Station received information that a fire broke out at a 2-storey building in Vasundhara. 2 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire broke out because the AC unit exploded. fire was doused in an hour. No casualties were reported," Rahul Kumar, Chief Fire Officer, told ANI. The loss of damage to the property is yet to be ascertained. More information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)