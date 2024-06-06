Lubi Pumps Embraces Solar Power with Cutting-Edge Plant

Gujarat (India), June 6: Lubi Pumps, a prominent name in water pumps and motors manufacturing, proudly announces the launch of its latest sustainable initiative—the inauguration of an advanced solar power plant in Shinavada, Modasa. Spreading over 8 acres of the 35-acre tract, this facility epitomizes Lubi Group's strong commitment to renewable energy.

The project, which began on August 15, 2023, highlights the Group's pledge towards utilizing solar energy. Featuring a remarkable 4 megawatts (MW) capacity, with future expansion plans, the plant is equipped with 7270 Mono-PERC bifacial Solar modules achieving 21% efficiency. These modules, made by Lubi Solar in Ahmedabad, stand as a testament to the Group's dedication to quality and sustainability.

Generating an impressive 22,000 units daily and approximately 70 lakh units annually, this solar power plant marks a major stride in Lubi Group's carbon neutrality goals. The efficient power evacuation to the grid via UGVCL ensures a widespread supply of clean energy, enhancing Lubi's initial leap into environmental sustainability.

The primary intent of this solar energy investment serves the foundry operations, with future investments planned to double the capacity and meet the energy needs of other Lubi Manufacturing plants. This proactive approach signifies Lubi Group's long-term vision to power all its facilities with renewable sources, significantly reducing its carbon footprint.

Ronak Porecha, Director of Lubi Industries LLP, envisions a future driven by sustainability. ''Green energy isn't just a choice but a moral obligation. By leveraging solar power, we reduce our environmental impact and inspire others. Our ecologically balanced future relies on continuous innovation and integrating advanced techniques to achieve superior energy efficiency. Our venture into solar water pumps for clean irrigation and EV charger manufacturing strengthens our sustainable commitment,'' he articulates.

In alignment with World Environment Day on June 5th, Lubi Pumps exemplifies dedicated efforts to tackle environmental challenges. Through its solar power plant initiative, Lubi reaffirms its unwavering commitment to sustainability and ecological prosperity. The company embodies conservation spirit, diligently working towards a greener future and ensuring a lasting legacy of environmental guardianship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)