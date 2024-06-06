RBI Likely to Hold Interest Rates Amid Inflation Concerns: Shaktikanta Das' Big Announcement Today

In a highly anticipated announcement scheduled for Friday morning, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das will unveil the latest monetary policy decision. Amid mounting expectations, the central bank is likely to maintain the benchmark interest rates at 6.5 per cent, a figure held steady since February 2023.

Experts argue that inflation remains a pressing concern, prompting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to diverge from other global financial authorities like the European Central Bank and Bank of Canada, which have begun reducing their rates. Governor Das will reveal the rates post deliberations conducted by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which commenced its discussions on Wednesday.

Despite the elevated rate, experts highlight that the RBI's current stance is aligned with ongoing economic growth. This approach is also indicative of the steady progress in the housing market, crucial for India's macroeconomic stability. As per an SBI research report, future rate cuts, anticipated in the third quarter of the fiscal year, are expected to be gradual.

