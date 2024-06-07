Five escape from juvenile home in MP's Gwalior

Five juveniles escaped from a juvenile home by removing the ventilation of the bathroom in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Friday morning, a police official said. The juvenile home is located near the Govindpuri area under the jurisdiction of Thatipur police station in the district. The minor escaped by removing the ventilation of the bathroom between 3 am and 4 am on Friday. On getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter, the officer added.

"We received information from the caretaker of the juvenile home, which falls under Thatipur police station limits, that five juveniles have removed the ventilation of the bathroom and escaped from it between 3 am and 4 am on Friday. The concerned police stations from where they were arrested and brought here to the Juvenile home have been informed and started searching for them," said Rajiv Jangle, City Superintendent of Police (CSP). He further said that among these five juveniles, one was an offender of IPC 302 (murder) and a case was registered against him at Janak Ganj police station in the district. The remaining four juveniles were held in theft cases.

"A caretaker stayed inside and two home guard jawans deployed outside at the gate of the Juvenile home. Whether the caretaker was watching the CCTV footage or not, it is a matter of investigation. Six months ago too, some children had escaped by jumping over the wall, at that time neither there was a boundary wall nor were there wires on the boundary wall, keeping that in mind all these arrangements were made," CSP Jangle added. Earlier, six juveniles escaped from the same juvenile home by jumping from the wall in the district on January 25 this year. The minors escaped when they were taken out for their daily work around 9-10 am, during this they locked an employee posted there in the kitchen room, pushed the home guard away and escaped by jumping the wall (around 5 feet high) of the campus. (ANI)

