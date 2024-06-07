Ixigo's Pre-IPO Success: Rs 176 Crore Raised Ahead of Public Offering

Le Travenues Technology Ltd, the operator behind travel booking platform ixigo, has successfully concluded a pre-IPO equity sale amounting to over Rs 176 crore.

Among the new shareholders are significant institutional investors like Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc and Tata Digital India Fund.

The Gurugram-based company's much-anticipated IPO, priced between Rs 88-93 per share, is set to open on June 10.

