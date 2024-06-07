Left Menu

Ixigo's Pre-IPO Success: Rs 176 Crore Raised Ahead of Public Offering

Le Travenues Technology Ltd, which runs the travel platform ixigo, completed a pre-IPO sale of equities worth over Rs 176 crore. Major institutional investors, including Tata Digital India Fund and Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust, purchased shares. The company's IPO will open on June 10 with shares priced between Rs 88-93.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 14:05 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Le Travenues Technology Ltd, the operator behind travel booking platform ixigo, has successfully concluded a pre-IPO equity sale amounting to over Rs 176 crore.

Among the new shareholders are significant institutional investors like Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc and Tata Digital India Fund.

The Gurugram-based company's much-anticipated IPO, priced between Rs 88-93 per share, is set to open on June 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

