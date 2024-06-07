RBI Moves 100 Metric Tonnes of Gold Reserves Domestically: Governor Das Clarifies
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has repatriated 100 metric tonnes of gold reserves from the UK to India, citing sufficient domestic storage capacity. Governor Shaktikanta Das clarified that there are no other implications beyond the logistical move. This reflects a growing trend of the RBI increasing its gold holdings, which now total 822 metric tonnes.
In a significant move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has repatriated 100 metric tonnes of gold from the United Kingdom, citing ample domestic storage capacity. Governor Shaktikanta Das emphasized that this logistical action should not be overinterpreted.
The transfer, one of the most substantial since 1991, brings the gold held within India to over 408 metric tonnes, nearly equal to the reserves kept abroad.
According to the RBI's FY24 annual report, India's total gold holdings have increased by 27.46 metric tonnes, reaching 822 metric tonnes, with substantial portions stored both domestically and overseas.
