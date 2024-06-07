Kerala: IMD issues orange alert in Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts of Kerala on Friday. A yellow alert has been issued in the Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur, and Kasargod districts for Friday.

Meanwhile, the Met office has also sounded an orange alert for Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod districts on Saturday, May 8. A yellow alert has been issued in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts for Saturday.

The Met Office on Friday also predicted rainfall and strong wind in some parts of Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours. An orange alert has been issued in some districts which include Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Indore, Dewas, Dhar, Betul, Ujjain, Jhabua and Alirajpur in the state.

Earlier on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry, under the chairmanship of Directorate General of Health Services Dr Atul Goel, conducted a virtual meeting with states and UTs to assess the preparedness for heatwave conditions and fire and electrical safety measures adopted by various healthcare facilities across the country. As per the long-range outlook forecast issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 27, it is forecasted that in June 2024, above-normal monthly maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except in parts of the southern peninsula of India, where normal to below-normal temperatures are most likely.

During June, above-normal heat wave days are likely over most areas of Northwest India and adjoining parts of Central India. In a letter sent on March 23, 2024, states and UTs have been requested to take proactive measures to prevent devastating incidents caused by extreme heat.

In Rajasthan, ambulances linked to 104 and 108 are equipped with cooling appliances. In West Bengal, fire safety certificates are ensured by fire departments, and mock drills are being conducted. In Bihar, coordination is ongoing with the State Disaster Management Authority to prevent fire incidents at healthcare facilities.

Delhi has also issued directives and SOPs for firefighting systems to all government and private hospitals. If fire NOC is not available even in smaller facilities, either in government, private institutes, fire evacuation plans and firefighting systems have been made mandatory to be kept in place. (ANI)

