NSE Alerts Against Deepfake Investment Scams Using CEO's Image

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has warned investors about deepfake videos featuring its MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan giving false investment advice. These sophisticated videos misuse Chauhan's likeness and the NSE logo. Investors are urged to verify information through official NSE channels and disregard such deceptive content.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 19:04 IST
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has issued a strong warning to investors about deepfake videos featuring its Managing Director and CEO, Ashishkumar Chauhan, issuing fake investment advice. In an official statement released on Monday, the exchange stated it had detected the unauthorized use of Chauhan's likeness and the NSE logo in several deceptive audio and video clips created using advanced technology.

These videos are reportedly crafted with sophisticated techniques to mimic Chauhan's voice and facial expressions convincingly. As a precaution, the NSE advises investors to disregard these fraudulent audio and video messages and cautions against following any investment or advisory tips contained within them. The exchange made it clear that its employees are not authorized to recommend stocks or engage in stock trading.

Efforts are underway to have these misleading videos removed from various platforms. The exchange reiterated that any official communication from the NSE is disseminated solely through its official website and social media handles. Investors were reminded to verify the sources of information purportedly from the NSE to avoid falling victim to misinformation.

