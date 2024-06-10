Modi Prioritizes Farmers: Releases Rs 20,000 crore for PM Kisan Nidhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underscored his unwavering commitment to the welfare of farmers by authorizing the release of the 17th installment of 'PM Kisan Nidhi' funds. This decision, made at the start of his third term, will see nearly Rs 20,000 crore benefiting approximately 9.3 crore farmers across India.

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar highlighted Modi's immediate focus on farmers' welfare, expressing gratitude for prioritizing their issues. He noted that several lakhs of Punjab's farmers will directly benefit from this fund release, which will be transferred directly to their bank accounts, thereby boosting their income.

However, Jakhar also critiqued the Punjab government's lackluster approach, which he believes hinders the benefits from fully reaching the farmers. Despite this, the central government's action remains a significant stride towards supporting India's agrarian community.

