Left Menu

Modi Prioritizes Farmers: Releases Rs 20,000 crore for PM Kisan Nidhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a landmark decision in his third term by authorizing the release of the 17th installment of 'PM Kisan Nidhi', worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore. This will benefit around 9.3 crore farmers across India, demonstrating Modi's commitment to farmers' welfare.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-06-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 21:12 IST
Modi Prioritizes Farmers: Releases Rs 20,000 crore for PM Kisan Nidhi
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underscored his unwavering commitment to the welfare of farmers by authorizing the release of the 17th installment of 'PM Kisan Nidhi' funds. This decision, made at the start of his third term, will see nearly Rs 20,000 crore benefiting approximately 9.3 crore farmers across India.

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar highlighted Modi's immediate focus on farmers' welfare, expressing gratitude for prioritizing their issues. He noted that several lakhs of Punjab's farmers will directly benefit from this fund release, which will be transferred directly to their bank accounts, thereby boosting their income.

However, Jakhar also critiqued the Punjab government's lackluster approach, which he believes hinders the benefits from fully reaching the farmers. Despite this, the central government's action remains a significant stride towards supporting India's agrarian community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024