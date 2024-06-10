Left Menu

G Kishan Reddy: New Challenges in Coal and Mines Ministry

G Kishan Reddy, appointed as the new Coal and Mines Minister in the Modi 3.0 government, faces significant challenges, particularly ensuring adequate coal supply to power plants and increasing private sector participation. His background in politics and notable electoral victory underline his qualifications for the role.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 21:46 IST
G Kishan Reddy has taken on the critical role of Coal and Mines Minister in the newly established Modi 3.0 government. His predecessor, Pralhad Joshi, has shifted to Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy.

Reddy's immediate task is to manage coal supply for high-demand electricity plants and promote private sector involvement, coal gasification, and Coal Bed Methane production.

Additionally, a lagging response from bidders in the auction of critical minerals necessitates a more pragmatic and effective policy approach to ensure future success.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, Reddy secured the Secunderabad constituency by a margin of over 49,000 votes. Born to a farming family, he began his political journey in 1977 and has since held several key positions, including local and national leadership roles in the BJP.

Satish Chandra Dubey, known for his significant influence in Bihar politics, has been named the Minister of State in the Coal and Mines Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

