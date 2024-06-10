Left Menu

Sampla Refutes Cheema's Claims on Scholarship Funds

BJP leader Vijay Sampla dismissed claims by Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema that the Centre failed to release funds for the post-matric scholarship scheme for Scheduled Caste students. Sampla cited Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment data to refute Cheema's charges and provide evidence of the funds released.

Vijay Sampla
BJP leader Vijay Sampla has vehemently dismissed allegations made by Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema regarding the central government's failure to release funds for the post-matric scholarship scheme for Scheduled Caste students.

Sampla countered Cheema's claims by presenting data from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, indicating that the Union government allocated significant funds for Dalit students in Punjab. Specifically, he noted that Rs 229 crore was released in 2020-21 and Rs 272.73 crore in 2021-22.

Furthermore, for the financial year 2022-23, nearly Rs 248.99 crore was disbursed for 1.98 lakh eligible students, while an additional Rs 172 crore was released for around 79,000 students in 2023-24 based on the data compiled so far.

