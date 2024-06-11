Supriya Sule welcomes RSS chief's remarks over Manipur, suggests sending all-party committee to state

Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) leader Supriya Sule on Tuesday welcomed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks that the situation in Manipur, which has seen ethnic violence, should be discussed on priority and suggested that an all-party delegation should visit the northeastern state. She said INDIA bloc parties have been demanding a discussion on the situation in Manipur in Parliament.

"I welcome his statement. Manipur is an integral part of India. And when we see our people suffering so much, it is extremely disturbing for all of us. This is something we have been demanding, INDIA alliance has been demanding for a long time that let's have a discussion. Let's form a good committee with all parties. Let's give confidence to Manipur. Everything doesn't get solved with a gun, you need love also and compassion and empathy," Sule, who is MP from Baramati, told ANI. Bhagwat said on Monday at an RSS event in Nagpur that the situation in Manipur should be discussed on "priority".

"Manipur has been looking for peace for a year now. It should be discussed on priority. The state had been peaceful for the past 10 years. It felt like the old 'gun culture' had come to an end," he said. The northeastern state has seen ethnic violence after May 3 last year following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)