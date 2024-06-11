Pralhad Joshi Takes Charge: A New Dawn for India's Renewable Energy Sector

In a significant move, senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi has taken charge as the Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy. Marking the occasion with a prayer ceremony joined by his family, Joshi emphasized the government's commitment to increasing the contribution of clean energy to India's energy matrix.

Addressing the media, Joshi lauded the strides made in renewable energy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, highlighting India's fourth global rank in installed renewable energy capacity. 'The PM has put faith in me to lead this department, and I will strive to meet his expectations,' he declared.

Joshi outlined his immediate priorities, including enhancing India's energy security and reviewing the ministry's 125-day plan. A five-time MP from Dharwad, Karnataka, Joshi takes over from R K Singh, who recently lost the Lok Sabha election from Arrah, Bihar.

