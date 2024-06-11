Left Menu

Pralhad Joshi Takes Charge: A New Dawn for India's Renewable Energy Sector

Pralhad Joshi, a senior BJP leader and long-time party worker, assumes the role of Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy. Vowing to expand clean energy in India's energy grid, Joshi aims to meet the goals set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He replaces R K Singh in this pivotal role.

In a significant move, senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi has taken charge as the Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy. Marking the occasion with a prayer ceremony joined by his family, Joshi emphasized the government's commitment to increasing the contribution of clean energy to India's energy matrix.

Addressing the media, Joshi lauded the strides made in renewable energy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, highlighting India's fourth global rank in installed renewable energy capacity. 'The PM has put faith in me to lead this department, and I will strive to meet his expectations,' he declared.

Joshi outlined his immediate priorities, including enhancing India's energy security and reviewing the ministry's 125-day plan. A five-time MP from Dharwad, Karnataka, Joshi takes over from R K Singh, who recently lost the Lok Sabha election from Arrah, Bihar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

