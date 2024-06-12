Nifty Hits Record High Amid Global Equity Rally
The benchmark equity indices soared on Wednesday, driven by strong performances in power, capital goods, and industrial stocks. The Nifty reached a new record closing level, while the Sensex also posted gains. Positive global market trends and expectations for the final budget contributed to the upbeat investor sentiment.
Benchmark equity indices soared higher on Wednesday as the Nifty achieved a fresh record closing level. This surge was primarily propelled by robust performances in power, capital goods, and industrial stocks amid a broadly positive trend in global equities.
Investor sentiment was further boosted by a heavy rush on select index-heavyweight counters such as HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries, analysts reported.
The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 149.98 points, or 0.20 percent, settling at 76,606.57, inching closer to its all-time peak. Meanwhile, the broader NSE Nifty surged by 58.10 points, or 0.25 percent, reaching a new closing peak of 23,322.95 after hitting an intra-day high of 23,441.95 points.
