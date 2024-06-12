Nifty Hits Record High Amid Global Equity Rally

Benchmark equity indices soared higher on Wednesday as the Nifty achieved a fresh record closing level. This surge was primarily propelled by robust performances in power, capital goods, and industrial stocks amid a broadly positive trend in global equities.

Investor sentiment was further boosted by a heavy rush on select index-heavyweight counters such as HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries, analysts reported.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 149.98 points, or 0.20 percent, settling at 76,606.57, inching closer to its all-time peak. Meanwhile, the broader NSE Nifty surged by 58.10 points, or 0.25 percent, reaching a new closing peak of 23,322.95 after hitting an intra-day high of 23,441.95 points.

