Nifty Hits Record High Amid Global Equity Rally

The benchmark equity indices soared on Wednesday, driven by strong performances in power, capital goods, and industrial stocks. The Nifty reached a new record closing level, while the Sensex also posted gains. Positive global market trends and expectations for the final budget contributed to the upbeat investor sentiment.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 17:40 IST
Benchmark equity indices soared higher on Wednesday as the Nifty achieved a fresh record closing level. This surge was primarily propelled by robust performances in power, capital goods, and industrial stocks amid a broadly positive trend in global equities.

Investor sentiment was further boosted by a heavy rush on select index-heavyweight counters such as HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries, analysts reported.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 149.98 points, or 0.20 percent, settling at 76,606.57, inching closer to its all-time peak. Meanwhile, the broader NSE Nifty surged by 58.10 points, or 0.25 percent, reaching a new closing peak of 23,322.95 after hitting an intra-day high of 23,441.95 points.

