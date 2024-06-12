Moscow Exchange Halts Dollar and Euro Trading Amid New US Sanctions
Russia's leading financial marketplace, the Moscow Exchange, announced the termination of foreign exchange trading in dollars and euros following new sanctions imposed by the United States. Additionally, the exchange will no longer facilitate share trading and money market transactions settled in these currencies.
Updated: 12-06-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 21:03 IST
Russia's leading financial marketplace, the Moscow Exchange, said it would cease foreign exchange trading in dollars and euros in response to a major new round of sanctions imposed by the United States on Wednesday.
The exchange also said share trading and money market trades settled in dollars and euros would cease.
