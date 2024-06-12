Left Menu

Federal Reserve's June Policy Highlights: Key Takeaways

The Federal Reserve's June 11-12 monetary policy meeting addressed key economic strategies and goals. The meeting summary, available online, discusses interest rates, inflation targets, and economic forecasts. This document is an essential read for understanding the direction of U.S. monetary policy.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2024 23:34 IST
For the full text of the statement of the Federal Reserve's June 11-12 monetary policy meeting, please click:

https://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/files/monetary20240612a1.pdf

