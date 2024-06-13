Kerala Mourns: 24 Dead in Tragic Kuwait Fire
The fatal fire in Kuwait has claimed the lives of 24 people from Kerala, with seven critically injured. NORKA Roots is aiding in the repatriation of the deceased. The fire broke out in a seven-storey building, claiming 49 lives in total, mostly Indian migrant workers.
- Country:
- India
The death toll of Keralites in the Kuwait fire tragedy has tragically risen to 24. According to NORKA Roots, seven seriously injured individuals are currently receiving treatment in various Gulf hospitals.
NORKA, created in 1996 to cater to the needs of non-resident Keralites, confirmed the unfortunate increase in casualties. Initially reported as 12, the number increased to 19 before soaring to 24.
The fire, erupting around 4 am in a Mangaf building, took the lives of 49 foreign workers, mainly Indians. Efforts are in motion for the repatriation of the victims' bodies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rajkot Game Zone Fire Tragedy - Key Partner Among 27 Victims
Israeli Troops Face Escalating Conflict in Rafah with Heavy Casualties
Hotel Owner Arrested Over Noida Fire Tragedy
BJP Leader Exposes Rajkot's Corruption Amid Deadly Fire Tragedy
Negligence and Licensure Lapses: Fire Tragedy at Delhi Children's Hospital