Kerala Mourns: 24 Dead in Tragic Kuwait Fire

The death toll of Keralites in the Kuwait fire tragedy has tragically risen to 24. According to NORKA Roots, seven seriously injured individuals are currently receiving treatment in various Gulf hospitals.

NORKA, created in 1996 to cater to the needs of non-resident Keralites, confirmed the unfortunate increase in casualties. Initially reported as 12, the number increased to 19 before soaring to 24.

The fire, erupting around 4 am in a Mangaf building, took the lives of 49 foreign workers, mainly Indians. Efforts are in motion for the repatriation of the victims' bodies.

