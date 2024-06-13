Left Menu

Kerala Mourns: 24 Dead in Tragic Kuwait Fire

The fatal fire in Kuwait has claimed the lives of 24 people from Kerala, with seven critically injured. NORKA Roots is aiding in the repatriation of the deceased. The fire broke out in a seven-storey building, claiming 49 lives in total, mostly Indian migrant workers.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-06-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 13:01 IST
Kerala Mourns: 24 Dead in Tragic Kuwait Fire
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll of Keralites in the Kuwait fire tragedy has tragically risen to 24. According to NORKA Roots, seven seriously injured individuals are currently receiving treatment in various Gulf hospitals.

NORKA, created in 1996 to cater to the needs of non-resident Keralites, confirmed the unfortunate increase in casualties. Initially reported as 12, the number increased to 19 before soaring to 24.

The fire, erupting around 4 am in a Mangaf building, took the lives of 49 foreign workers, mainly Indians. Efforts are in motion for the repatriation of the victims' bodies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024