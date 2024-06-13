Left Menu

GST Council to Convene Post-Election Meeting on June 22

The GST Council, led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is set to meet on June 22 in New Delhi. This will be the first meeting post the Lok Sabha elections. The agenda is yet to be released. The last meeting was held on October 7, 2023.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 13:26 IST
The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is slated to gather on June 22 in New Delhi.

According to an announcement on X (formerly Twitter), the 53rd meeting will take place in 2024, with the agenda still pending distribution to council members.

This will mark the Council's first session since the Lok Sabha election results were announced on June 4 and Sitharaman's reappointment on June 9. The Council, comprising finance ministers from all states and UTs, last met on October 7, 2023.

